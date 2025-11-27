5 X-Men Who Could Be the New “Iron Man” of the MCU’s Mutant Saga

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is having a hard time moving on from the past. While the original idea was to have Kang be the Big Bad of the Multiverse Saga, that didn’t work out for various reasons. The only way the powers that be at Marvel Studios could salvage the situation was to bring in a sure thing to take his place. Doctor Doom, one of Marvel’s oldest and greatest villains, was the choice, and rather than cast an unfamiliar face to play him, former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. got the nod. All signs point to the choice working out in Avengers: Doomsday, with there being plenty of hype surrounding Doom’s arrival.

There’s just no way that Downey Jr. signed another long-term deal, though. The more likely scenario is that he’s helping Marvel bide its time by headlining the next two Avengers movies. Once he’s out of the picture, the baton will have to go to someone else. Fortunately, Marvel is going to have its pick of the litter when the time comes. Here are five X-Men who could be the new “Iron Man” of the MCU’s Mutant Saga.

5) Cyclops

The natural choice to become the next face of the MCU is the leader of the X-Men, Cyclops. There are already rumors floating around that he and his family will be the focus of the Mutant Saga, which makes a lot of sense. Cyclops has a long and storied history in the comics, in which he learns to become a leader and make hard choices. It also doesn’t hurt his case that the Fox X-Men films push him to the background in favor of Wolverine, ensuring that he still has room to grow on the big screen.

4) Professor X

Whether the rest of the team wants to admit it or not, Tony Stark is the glue that holds the Avengers together in the MCU. He makes the tough choices, which is something that Professor X knows a lot about. The powerful telepath comes off as a wise old man, but he’s much more than that, being willing to put his morals aside to protect the ones he loves, such as when he messes with Jean Grey’s mind to keep the Phoenix Force at bay. Professor X is also prone to making mistakes, a trait that he shares with Iron Man.

3) Jean Grey

What makes Tony Stark such a great character is that he grows. At the start of his MCU journey, he’s nothing but a selfish playboy. That all changes when he realizes the kind of difference he can make. Jean Grey isn’t anything like Tony, but she would rather stay at the school and work than get in the middle of a fight. However, her incredible power forces her to reconsider her stance and become a core member of the X-Men. The MCU can put Jean on the same path and have her inevitable sacrifice be as impactful as Tony’s.

2) Wolverine

The old adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, might apply here. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is the lead in nearly all of Fox’s X-Men movies, even getting his own trilogy, because he’s a fascinating character. A loner who doesn’t play well with others, he learns to accept being part of something bigger than himself and even leads the mutant team after Cyclops and Professor X bite it. Since the MCU isn’t looking to take a lot of risks right now, Wolverine could slot in as the face of the Mutant Saga. Jackman will probably have to make way for a younger actor, though.

1) Iceman

The first four names on this list are no-brainers, being four of the most iconic mutants in Marvel history. However, Iron Man beat the odds to rise to the top, and another character has the potential to do the same. Bobby Drake always finds himself being underestimated because he doesn’t have a glamorous power, but he’s an Omega-level mutant with a great personality. All the MCU has to do is let him run free, and the audience will start to embrace him before long.

