All 35 Rumored Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villains Unite In Exciting MCU Fan Art

Many members of the confirmed and rumored cast of Avengers: Doomsday have been imagined in brilliant Marvel Cinematic Universe art that brings them together for a massive group photo. So far, Marvel Studios has confirmed 27 cast members set to appear in Doomsday, including Robert Downey Jr., who will be rejoining the MCU as Doctor Doom, rather than his former role of Iron Man. On his mission across the multiverse, Doctor Doom will be opposed by many heroes from a variety of alternate universes, but we want even more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of the confirmed characters for Avengers: Doomsday—including members of the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more—have been imagined in new art shared by @itoonofficial on Instagram. This art is reminiscent of the group photo that spotlighted the stars of the MCU to celebrate ten years of the franchise back in 2018. It’s great to see all these heroes together at last, specifically members of the X-Men and Fantastic Four, and the confirmed Doomsday cast have also been joined by some exciting rumored members.

Which Heroes Are Returning in Avengers: Doomsday & Who Else Do We Want to See?

As well as Downey Jr., 26 other Marvel actors have already been confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. This includes New Avengers members Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes’ Winter Soldier, Alexei Shostakov’s Red Guardian, Ava Starr’s Ghost, John Walker’s US Agent, and Robert Reynolds’ Sentry, as well as possible members of Sam Wilson’s Captain America’s currently-all-male Avengers team, Thor, Shang-Chi, Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, Joaquin Torres’ Falcon, and Loki. Vibranium-empowered heroes such as Shuri’s Black Panther, M’Baku, and Namor will also be returning, but there are also some more exciting additions.

Avengers: Doomsday will be bringing us back to some of the alternate universes of the MCU, allowing variants and multiversal heroes to return, too. This includes the Fantastic Four from Earth 828, Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm’s Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm’s Human Torch, and Ben Grimm’s Thing, and also the X-Men from Earth 10005. Returning from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise will be Professor X, Cyclops, Beast, Mystique, Magneto, Gambit, and Nightcrawler, though there are hopes that even more heroes will join this line-up.

There are a few additions to the fan art that would be great to see in Doomsday, including Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Benedict Wong’s Wong, and Chris Evans, seemingly as a version of Nomad. We want to see the likes of the Scarlet Witch, Monica Rambeau, She-Hulk, the Young Avengers, Moon Knight, Captain Marvel, the Hulk, Jean Grey, Storm, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Eternals, and many more also appear in Avengers: Doomsday, so we hope the 27-strong cast we have right now isn’t the full roster.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!