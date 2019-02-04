‘Wonder Park’ Super Bowl Trailer Released Online Early

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for animated feature film Wonder Park ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl.

Wonder Park tells the story of an amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Watch the trailer above.

The teen comedy is produced by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, with Ilion Animation Studios creating the animation. The voice cast includes Brianna Denski, Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Kath Soucie, David Cross, Norbert Leo Butz, and Kevin Chamberlin.

A television spinoff of the film has already been announced by Nickelodeon. This is the third Nickelodeon animated movie to get a TV spinoff, following Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and Barnyard.

Wonder Park was originally titled Amusement Park. It was originally to be directed by Dylan Brown, but Brown was fired following allegations of misconduct.

Wonder Park is just one upcoming collaboration between Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures. The studios are also joining forward to bring the beloved children’s cartoon Dora the Explorer to the big screen. They’re also collaborating on a live-action/CG hybrid Rugrats film and a film adaptation of Nickelodeons cult horror anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Nickelodeon is also working on its third SpongeBob Squarepants movie. Titled The SpongeBob Movie 3: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, the film is a prequel that will reveal SpongeBob’s origin story.

Nickelodeon Movies was founded as the film division of the Nickelodeon cable network in 1996. Its first release was Harriet the Spy, starring Michelle Trachtenberg. The studio’s highest-grossing films are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2014 with $493.3 million worldwide, The Adventures of Tintin in 2011 with $374 million worldwide, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water in 2015 with $323.4 million worldwide. Other popular films from the studio include Good Burger, Snow Day, Monster Trucks, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

This is just one early release in what is sure to be a Super Bowl Sunday full of sneak peeks at upcoming films, so look out for more trailers and TV spots as the day goes on and the big game approaches.

Are you looking forward to seeing Wonder Park? How did you feel about the new trailer? Let us know how you feel and what you think in the comments.

Wonder Park opens in theaters on March 15th.