Wonder Woman 1984 UK Release Plans Revealed

Warner Bros. has finally revealed plans for releasing Wonder Woman 1984 in the United Kingdom. While the film will debut on HBO Max in the United States, Warner Bros.'s streaming serving hasn't launched yet in the UK. Instead, the film opened in theaters on Wednesday, December 16th, despite only about 25% of the country's venues being open for business due to the current COVID-19 lockdown, none of which are in London. The film will remain in theaters exclusively until January 13th, when the film will debut as a PVOD release, at which point UK audiences can pay to enjoy the film in their homes.

Wonder Woman 1984 is projected to earn $60 million in its debut in international markets, opening in 32 regions over the weekend. Besides London, other regions missing out on the film include France, Netherlands, Italy, and Germany. China will have the greatest influence in deciding Wonder Woman1984's fate. The film is competing with a local favorite, The Rescue, in that market.

Wonder Woman 1984 currently has an 89% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis writes, "Wonder Woman 1984 learns from the critiques of its excellent predecessor, delivering a much more contained finale by comparison to its extravagant and over-sized blow-out third act in the first movie, but it would have benefited from some more character work, sharper pacing and conclusions, and, well, a little bit more Wonder Woman. The team delivers an exciting and inspirational new tale, with a surprising level of worldly commentary considering when it was shot, along with a much-needed message of hope -- all complemented strongly by the always empathic musical score from Hans Zimmer."

Star Gal Gadot has expressed her support for Warner Bros. deciding to debut Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max. "Look, if you would have told me a year ago that that's gonna be the case, I would flip out and be super angry. But the truth of the matter is we just didn't have other better options," Gadot told Digital Spy. "We felt like we were sitting on this movie for such a long time, we shot the movie in 2018, we started promoting the movie in 2019, we pushed the movie four times. We felt like the movie was so relevant to what's happening in the world right now that you come to a place at a certain time where you're like, 'OK, I just want people to watch the movie.'"

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on Christmas Day, December 25th.