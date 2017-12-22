‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot To Receive #SeeHer Award At 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been selected by the Association of National Advertisers to receive the #SeeHer Award at the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

“The #SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement — to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape,” explains the official #SeeHer site.

“Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman, but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders.”

Gadot will be presented with the award by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins at the Critics’ Choice Awards gala on Thursday, January 11, 2018. The star-studded ceremony will air live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on The CW Network at 8 p.m. ET.

“There has never been a more important time to lean in and support our #SeeHer mission of increasing accurate portrayal of girls and women in media,” said Stephen Quinn, Chair of the ANA’s Alliance for Family Entertainment. “Gal and Patty are role models for our #SeeHer mission, and we are delighted to have them recognized by the critics and the industry.”

Last year’s inaugural #SeeHer accolade was awarded to How to Get Away with Murder and Suicide Squad star Viola Davis.

Wonder Woman earned $821 million at the worldwide box office, making it the second highest-grossing domestic earner of 2017 as of December 21 with $412 million. The success of Wonder Woman makes Jenkins the most successful female director in history, an achievement that helped the filmmaker make the shortlist for TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Gadot and Jenkins recently accepted the National Board of Review’s Spotlight Award and Warner Bros. has launched a massive “for your consideration” campaign on behalf of Wonder Woman for the upcoming 90th Academy Awards.

Wonder Woman is now available to own on 4K and Blu-ray. A Wonder Woman sequel will release November 1, 2019.