Wonka: Hugh Grant Reveals Why He "Hated" Making the Film

Wonka is headed to theaters this month, and the prequel film is a new musical from Paddington director Paul King that sees Timothée Chalamet taking on the titular role. The film also sees Hugh Grant playing the classic role of an Oompa-Loompa. While the early reviews for Wonka are extremely positive, Grant is being open about his bad experience making the film. The actor recently spoke at a media event for the movie (via Metro), and revealed that he hated filming with motion capture technology.

"It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable," Grant said. He called the setup "drivel," saying it left him confused about whether he should "act with my body or not, and I never received a satisfactory answer." He also revealed that the dancing and his other moments in the movie "should be fun," but the final result ended up being done by animators. "I made a big fuss about it," he continued. "I couldn't have hated the whole thing more." When asked if the ends justified the means, Grant replied, "Not really."

"I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money," Grant added, making it clear that he has no issues with King, who he also worked with on Paddington 2.

Performers With Dwarfism Speak Out Against Hugh Grant's Wonka Casting:

While Grant may have hated playing an Oompa-Loompa, others hated that he was cast in the role. Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, the stuntman and TV personality best known for Jackass, spoke to TMZ recently and called out Grant's casting as one of the chocolate factory workers.

"So I guess Hugh Grant, you're now identifying as a little person," Acuña said in the video. "Huh, interesting."

George Coppen also recently spoke out against Grant's casting in Wonka. "A lot of actors [with dwarfism] feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love," the comedian told BBC. "A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren't getting offered those roles. One door is being closed but they have forgotten to open the next one."

He added of Grant's Oompa-Loompa look, "They've enlarged his head so his head looks bigger. [I thought] what the hell have you done to him?"

What Is Wonka About?

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory.

In addition to Chalamet in the titular role and Grant as an Oompa-Loompa, Wonka will also feature Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!). The story is set to occur before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct. King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. Other confirmed cast members include Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One). David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Wonka is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 15th.