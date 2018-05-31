‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Photos Reveal First Look at the Disney Princesses

Not only is Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 going to be bringing back all of the beloved characters from the first installment in the Disney animated franchise, but the film will also include an appearance from nearly every Disney Princess from throughout the company’s history.

Disney broke the news that the princesses would appear in the Wreck-It Ralph sequel at D23 last year. This morning, a few months ahead of the film’s release, USA Today has unveiled the first photo of the Disney Princesses appearing in Wreck-It Ralph 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below!

As you can see in the photo, Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) is standing in the middle of an enormous room, surrounded by all of the Disney Princesses. Easy to recognize in the front of the image are Snow White, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, three of the four original princesses.

Standing behind Vanellope in the back of the image are Jasmine from Aladdin, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Moana, Rapunzel from Tangled, and Tiana from Princess and the Frog. The only princesses missing from the image are The Little Mermaid‘s Ariel, and Merida from Pixar’s Brave, who was named an official Disney Princess in 2013.

Many of the original voices of the princesses will reprise their roles in Wreck-It Ralph 2, including Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, and Idina Menzel as Elsa.

In addition to the first image of the princesses in action, USA Today revealed photos of two new characters that will be appearing in the franchise for the first time.

First up is Yesss, played by Empire star Taraji P. Henson. This character will act as a sort of guide to Ralph and Vanellope as they make their way through the internet.

The other photo shows off a character by the name of KnowsMore, a search engine voiced by Alan Tudyk. This will be the second time Tudyk has appeared in the Wreck-It Ralph franchise, after voicing King Candy in the first film.

What do you think of these new characters? Are you excited to see the Disney Princesses appear in Wreck-It Ralph 2? Share your thoughts by dropping a line in the comments below!

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21.