New ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ TV Spot Is Filled With Cameos

The first Wreck-It Ralph movie was packed with surprising appearances from many popular characters throughout gaming’s biggest franchises. But now that Ralph and Vanellope have made it to the Internet, it seems like there’s no limit to who can be included in the sequel.

But that doesn’t mean video game characters will be forgotten in Ralph Breaks the Internet, as the new TV spot for the movie reveals. Check it out above and see who all you recognize from your gaming habits.

Main characters returning from the first movie include Sergeant Calhoun and Fix-It Felix Jr., and there are a ton of other familiar faces from popular games. Here’s who all we’ve spotted so far:

Sonic the Hedgehog Dr. Robotnik, Q*Bert, Pac-Man, Inky and Clyde from Pac-Man, the frog from Frogger, Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Zangief and M. Bison from Street Fighter, and probably a ton more that we missed.

Unfortunately, it will not include a cameo from Mario, as Nintendo is likely trying to save his appearance for their own future film.

The movie will include all of the Disney Princesses that have been featured throughout the company’s history of popular animated movies. That scene has been featured prominently in promos and trailers, with Vanellope meeting her fellow royalty in an epic slumber party.

Ralph Breaks the Internet writer Pamela Ribon spoke to ComicBook.com about how the scene came together.

“I was still working on Moana in 2014 when they started working on the treatments and the ideas for this sequel,” Ribon said. “I was also thinking at the time, ‘Why isn’t Vanellope canon? She is a princess. She’s also a president, as she has clearly stated.’ I believe a woman can have more than one title. And I felt like this is, of all the princesses, I’m the one in the hoodie. I love my comfy clothes. And I just had this idea in the back of my head.

“So when we were working on this movie, and we all got back together after Zootopia in early 2016, we knew that we’d like to do a scene that was meta. As we were talking about all these different parts of the Internet you gotta be meta. It’d be fun to have a scene of Disney poking a little fun at itself.”

Fans can see how it all comes together when Ralph Breaks the Internet premieres in theaters on November 21st.