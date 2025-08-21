MCU Star’s 91% Rated 2025 Movie Hits Netflix After Skipping Cinemas Entirely

You can now watch this MCU star’s new highly-rated movie on Netflix, which hits the streaming service after skipping any theatrical release. One of the joys of actors being committed long-term to high-paying roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that they can take on more risky and interesting roles outside the behemoth franchise. The likes of Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, and more have taken advantage of this, and another actor who recently appeared in 2025’s Thunderbolts* is about to join them with a 2025 western drama that is now available on Netflix.

As of August 21, 2025, you can watch Wyatt Russell in western drama Broke on Netflix. Written and directed by Carlyle Eubank (The Signal), Broke was released on video on demand by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on May 6th, but saw no theatrical release, making its debut on Netflix even more anticipated. Despite skipping cinemas entirely, Broke has been very positively received, achieving a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and cementing Wyatt Russell as a stand-out star far beyond his portrayal of John Walker’s US Agent in the MCU.

Why You Should Watch Broke On Netflix

Broke stars Wyatt Russell as True Brandywine, a beloved but fading rodeo cowboy who finds himself caught in a freak spring blizzard. He must fight for survival while flashing back to important milestones throughout his life, which spotlight his family life, his romantic history, and his love for his sport. Dennis Quaid, Mary McDonnell, Auden Thornton, Johnny Berchtold, Tom Skerritt, and more join Russell. Speaking to People in April 2025, Russell called Broke a “true labor of love,” and teased a dark side to rodeo in the movie.

“Sometimes you can hang on a little too long,” Russell explained. “Like any aspect of life, it’s no different in a bronc rider’s life. I’m excited for audiences to connect with this film and beyond grateful that it’s finally being able to be shared with viewers everywhere.” It’s not clear why Broke didn’t get a true theatrical release, as it surely would have performed well, especially given its high Rotten Tomatoes rating and positive response. Nevertheless, you can now catch Broke on Netflix, and the movie promises to be grounded, character-driven, intense, and surprising, so it’s well worth the watch.

What Other MCU Stars Are Coming to Netflix in August 2025?

Broke isn’t the only new addition bringing an MCU star to Netflix this August, as several other Marvel Studios alumni will be seen in a number of other upcoming Netflix projects. Alongside Wyatt Russell, MCU veterans Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The First Avenger), Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Anthony Ramos (Ironheart), Ben Kingsley (Iron Man 3), David Tennant (Jessica Jones), Richard E. Grant (Loki), and more will also be seen on Netflix in August. This continues to prove that the talent in the MCU is second to none.

August 21, 2025 – The 355 (2022) – A group of highly trained female agents from around the globe must work at breakneck speed to stop a criminal mastermind who possesses a deadly cyberweapon. Starring Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan and Nakia actor Lupita Nyong’o.

August 23, 2025 – On Swift Horses (2024) – Muriel and her husband, Lee, begin a new life together after he returns home from the Korean War. However, their newfound stability gets upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, a wayward gambler with a secret past. Starring Adam Warlock actor Will Poulter.

August 25, 2025 – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) – Optimus Prime and the Autobots team up with a down on his luck young man, an aspiring historian and with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to combat a sinister force from outer space that threatens the Earth and all of mankind. Starring Parker Robbins actor Anthony Ramos, and also featuring Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Colman Domingo as Transformer voices.

August 28, 2025 – The Thursday Murder Club (2025) – Four retirees spend their time solving cold case murders for fun, but their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn when they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Starring Trevor Slattery actor Ben Kingsley, Kilgrave actor David Tennant, Loki actor Richard E. Grant, and Lynne Nichols actor Sarah Niles, who recently made her MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.