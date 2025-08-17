Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (August 18th)

We’re more than halfway through the month of August already — if you can believe that — and another week of new streaming additions is on the horizon. August has already been a big month for movie and TV fans with a Netflix subscription, especially after the debut of Wednesday Season 2, and the coming week has even more in store.

Starting Monday, August 18th, Netflix has five consecutive days of new additions planned for its roster in the United States. There aren’t any titles coming this week that can match up to the popularity of something like Wednesday, but this wave does include a brand new animated series from the creator of BoJack Horseman.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, August 18th

CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The CoComelon Lane kids are back, exploring their world and embracing their imaginations on fun field trips to the airport, an apple orchard and more!

Extant: Seasons 1-2

Tuesday, August 19th

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history.

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1

Wednesday, August 20th

Fisk: Season 3

Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a teen is kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring, a river pirate and a fierce mother embark on separate quests to find her — until their paths cross.

Thursday, August 21st

The 355

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the founder of Torregrosa Funeral Home dies, his scheming right-hand man is poised to take over the business. But the owner’s widow has other plans.

Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Lilli is suspicious of her sister’s new fiance, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she’s suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire.

Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold.

Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

These two singers never had much luck with their careers. Now, they’re risking everything for a chance at stardom — and love.

Friday, August 22nd

Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

After serving time in prison for his brother’s crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece.

Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES

From the creator of “BoJack Horseman” comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From RAW, the producers of Don’t F**k with Cats and Tinder Swindler, comes The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, a shocking true story of an allegedly fake story that some now say might just be a true story. Featuring interviews with police, lawyers, journalists, investigators who claim to have uncovered new evidence about the case, and with Jussie himself, this compelling documentary invites the audience to decide for themselves who is telling The Truth About Jussie Smollett?