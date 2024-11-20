Yes, Dwayne Johnson Is Wearing a Maui Body Suit for Live-Action Moana Movie

This afternoon blurry photos emerged of a very beefy Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the set of the live-action Moana film. His physique is littered with Maui’s traditional tattoos and he’s even got the matching green leaf skirt! While Johnson is a naturally big guy because he’s constantly training for his roles, many have speculated whether or not it’s actually his body.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dwayne Johnson’s Moana Transformation Goes Viral

Well, thanks to some clearer leaked photos it does appear to be a body suit after all. Johnson looked nearly unrecognizable spotted from behind with what looks like a zipper or at least an opening where he can get in and out of hidden right up the spine.

Not only that, there is a bit of rippling on his arms and torso, indicating it’s not all natural. To further confirm, Johnson was recently spotted with a fan and his body looks completely unchanged.

The photos also show he’s got the Demigod’s signature long dark locks and whale tooth necklace, a staple of Polynesian culture. Referred to as sisi or wàseisei, the teeth strung together to make a necklace are often worn by people of high status like chiefs.

While the live-action film is currently in the midst of filming, there’s an opportunity to see Maui and Moana’s next adventure next weekend when Moana 2 hits theaters. That film is a follow up to the hit 2016 Disney film that profited over $600 million dollars at the worldwide box office. This time around, Moana’s feisty little sister Simea (voiced by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda) will join the fray.

[RELATED: Moana 2 Star Teases “Completely Different Journey”]

“I think for these girls, my daughters, who see themselves in Moana because they are girls of color, really one of the beauties of Moana is little boys, little girls of all colors around the world can see themselves in these characters,” Johnson recently told Good Morning America.

Johnson, who can now be spotted on the big screen with Red One opposite Chris Evans, has a buzzing Hollywood career. With several projects lined up including boxing film The Smashing Machine, he’s certainly keeping himself busy.

Not only that, he’s been teasing an appearance at next year’s WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas but of course all of that is dependent on his filming schedule. Earlier this year it was announced that the live-action would undergo a delay, shifting from June of 2026 to July.