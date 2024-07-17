Moana 2 Star Teases “Completely Different Journey”

Moana 2‘s Auli’i Cravalho says that the sequel will be a “completely different journey” than the first movie. People Magazine interviewed the voice actor about her return to the waves in Moana 2. Cravalho’s voice has become a household staple in countless living rooms all across the world. The actress says that Moana is very dear to her, but this sequel represents a growth that she’s excited for fancy experience on screen. As people quickly learn from the teaser trailer for Moana 2, there’s a lot more ocean out there for our girl to explore. Cravalho also argues that she, “felt like I grew right along with” her character during her chat with People. In this phase of her career, she’s also trying to make a difference with Kuleana Coral Reefs and SHEBA. Check out what the Moana star had to say about the upoming movie.

“She’s growing. She is pushing herself now even further beyond the reef,” Cravalho explained. “The recording booth is truly my happy place, and [I’m grateful to] come back to this character that I know so well, but also take her on a completely different journey.”

Auli’i Cravalho attends the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cravalho talks about how many different iterations Moana 2 went through before they landed on this particular story. As one of the most successful Disney movies of the last decade, Moana is something that the studio just had to get right before embarking on a sequel. Some Disney fans were member of that wanted to begin life on Disney+ as an animated series. However, when decision makers saw the finished product, they were so pleased that they wanted to turn it into an animated feature instead. Now, the second movie will hit theaters in the fall this year. You can bet a ton of families will be making the trip out to the theater just like they did for Inside Out 2 a few weeks ago.

What’s Coming In Moana 2?

Moana 2 is on the horizon.

Here’s how Disney describes the upcoming sequel: “Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

“Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2″ features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. The all-new feature film opens in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.”

