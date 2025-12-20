You Only Have Days Left To Stream One of the Best Shark Movies Since Jaws For Free

It’s not every day that a movie as wild, as silly, and as utterly and ridiculously entertaining as this one comes around. Honestly, unhinged is a pretty perfect way to sum it up. Is it a great film? Absolutely not. Is it incredibly enjoyable? 100%. And now there are only a few days left to stream it before it’s booted from Tubi, its current home platform.

The Meg, starring Jason Statham, Rainn Wilson, and Cliff Curtis, has a synopsis that you need to see to believe: Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific. With time running out, a visionary oceanographer recruits rescue diver Jonas Taylor to save the crew and the sea itself from an unimaginable threat—a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon. And don’t let its paltry 47% Rotten Tomatoes score fool you—you will have a blast watching this movie.

Just Let Yourself Enjoy The Utter Insanity

Play video

Keith Garlington of Keith & the Movies says, “I give the filmmakers credit for not even attempting to hide what they are going for—goofy, preposterous, and a whole lot of Jason Statham.” And that’s the joy of The Meg; it’s not trying to be anything other than what it is—ridiculous. This is not a film that takes itself too seriously by any means. It’s not Jaws, it’s not Deep Blue Sea, and it’s not trying to be. The Meg is definitely more here for a good time than a long time. Julie Crawford of The North Shore News sums it up pretty well, saying, “It’s summer. It’s hot. That means that while your head may be saying ‘challenging intellectual drama, ‘ your heart is screaming ‘Jason Statham versus a King Kong-sized shark.’”

Don’t go into this movie expecting Oscar-worthy anything, and you won’t be disappointed. But there are so many worse ways to kill an hour and 52 minutes. It’s just a good, old-fashioned B-movie with all the things that we love about those films. The action is silly, the dialogue is ridiculous, and the acting is…acting. If you’re looking to turn your brain off and just enjoy the camp, you’ll definitely want to catch The Meg before it’s off Tubi for who knows how long.

