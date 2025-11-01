A Bunch of A24’s Best Movies Just Started Streaming Free

Over the last decade or so, A24 has gone from a buzzy little indie studio to one of the most popular names in moviemaking. Yes, A24 still functions as an independent operation, but it has become a real powerhouse in the world of film. With multiple Best Picture winners under its belt, and iconic genre hits arriving nearly every year, A24 has earned an incredible reputation with movie lovers. This weekend, all those fans received a wonderful streaming treat, with a bunch of A24 movies becoming available to watch for free.

More than two dozen titles from A24’s library made their way to Tubi‘s free streaming lineup on Saturday. While the studio’s titles are mostly available on HBO Max, this brings a huge part of the collection to a free service, making it more accessible to movie fans everywhere. The lineup of free options ranges from newer releases, such as Aftersun and Priscilla, to earlier A24 hits like Locke or First Reformed.

Here are all of the A24 films that just hit Tubi’s lineup:

After Yang

Aftersun

American Honey

Dream Scenario

Equals

First Cow

First Reformed

High Life

Hot Summer Nights

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Locke

Mid90s

Minari

Never Goin’ Back

Obvious Child

Priscilla

Red Rocket

The Sea of Trees

The Souvenir: Part II

The Spectacular Now

Swiss Army Man

Under the Silver Lake

Waves

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Zola

In addition to their availability on Tubi, many of these titles were also added to the free streaming lineup on Pluto TV. That service doesn’t have every single movie on the Tubi list (Swiss Army Man, Red Rocket, and Priscilla are notable exclusions), but it has most of them. So if you’re looking to watch A24 movies this month, you’ve got multiple places to check some out for free.

What’s New on Tubi?

These A24 movies make up a big chunk of Tubi’s November additions, but they are far from the only great titles that were added to the lineup on Saturday morning. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s new arrivals here, and we’ve included some of the biggest highlights below.

Black Hawk Down

Blockers

Carrie (1976)

Casino

Child’s Play (1988)

Deep Blue Sea

Dreamgirls

Face/Off

Friday

Ghost Ship

Gladiator

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

House of Wax (2005)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jingle All the Way

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Lost Boys

Misery

No Country for Old Men

Pale rider

Paul Bart: Mall Cop

The Punisher (2004)

Rango

Silverado

Sisu

Space Jam

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Super 8

Terrifier 3

Titanic

Trap (2024)

True Grit (2010)