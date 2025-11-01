A Bunch of A24’s Best Movies Just Started Streaming Free

Over the last decade or so, A24 has gone from a buzzy little indie studio to one of the most popular names in moviemaking. Yes, A24 still functions as an independent operation, but it has become a real powerhouse in the world of film. With multiple Best Picture winners under its belt, and iconic genre hits arriving nearly every year, A24 has earned an incredible reputation with movie lovers. This weekend, all those fans received a wonderful streaming treat, with a bunch of A24 movies becoming available to watch for free.
More than two dozen titles from A24’s library made their way to Tubi‘s free streaming lineup on Saturday. While the studio’s titles are mostly available on HBO Max, this brings a huge part of the collection to a free service, making it more accessible to movie fans everywhere. The lineup of free options ranges from newer releases, such as Aftersun and Priscilla, to earlier A24 hits like Locke or First Reformed.
Here are all of the A24 films that just hit Tubi’s lineup:
After Yang
Aftersun
American Honey
Dream Scenario
Equals
First Cow
First Reformed
High Life
Hot Summer Nights
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Locke
Mid90s
Minari
Never Goin’ Back
Obvious Child
Priscilla
Red Rocket
The Sea of Trees
The Souvenir: Part II
The Spectacular Now
Swiss Army Man
Under the Silver Lake
Waves
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
Zola
In addition to their availability on Tubi, many of these titles were also added to the free streaming lineup on Pluto TV. That service doesn’t have every single movie on the Tubi list (Swiss Army Man, Red Rocket, and Priscilla are notable exclusions), but it has most of them. So if you’re looking to watch A24 movies this month, you’ve got multiple places to check some out for free.
What’s New on Tubi?
These A24 movies make up a big chunk of Tubi’s November additions, but they are far from the only great titles that were added to the lineup on Saturday morning. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s new arrivals here, and we’ve included some of the biggest highlights below.
Black Hawk Down
Blockers
Carrie (1976)
Casino
Child’s Play (1988)
Deep Blue Sea
Dreamgirls
Face/Off
Friday
Ghost Ship
Gladiator
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
House of Wax (2005)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jingle All the Way
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Lost Boys
Misery
No Country for Old Men
Pale rider
Paul Bart: Mall Cop
The Punisher (2004)
Rango
Silverado
Sisu
Space Jam
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Super 8
Terrifier 3
Titanic
Trap (2024)
True Grit (2010)