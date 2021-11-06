‘Zack Snyder is the Blueprint’ Trends After Eternals Director Reportedly Praises Man of Steel

Zack Snyder is the blueprint. That, of course, is according to the subsect of Twitter that tweeted the phrase enough to get it trending Saturday afternoon. In an interview that’s surfaced after the release of Eternals, filmmaker Chloe Zhao praised the helmer behind movies like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“Of all modern interpretations of Superman, this is Zack Snyder’s with Man of Steel whiich inspired me the most because he approached this myth in an authentic and very real way,” a now-viral translation of an interview between Zhao and a French-language outlet. “I remember thinking it was Superman by Terrence Malick when I saw the trailer. This film left a strong impression on me. But Ikaris is of course our own take on Superman.”

Nonetheless, Snyder fans took the quote and ran with. Keep scrolling to see what they’re saying.

Eternals is now in theaters.

