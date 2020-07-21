Zack Snyder Says Superman Will Reach His "Pinnacle" in Justice League Snyder Cut

✖

Henry Cavill's Superman didn't get nearly as much time in Justice League as fans hoped he would, returning from the grave to fight with the rest of the team and then show back up at the end for the final battle. However, that wasn't the story of Superman that original director Zack Snyder intended to tell. Things got lost in translation during Joss Whedon's reshoots, but HBO Max is swooping in to save the day for Snyder fans everywhere. The original version of Justice League will be presented as the director initially intended, which means that we're going to see a much different take on Superman.

During an interview with Beyond the Trailer, Snyder explained what sets his take on Superman apart, and why the version we will see in his cut of Justice League is the pinnacle of the character.

"I love the idea of Superman going on a journey with his character," Snyder explained. "I love the idea of Superman having to reconcile his morality, reconcile his place on Earth, reconcile love affair with Lois and how that affects the way he relates to humanity and all those things as we all do with the normal relationships we all have in our daily lives. So I think that when you see Superman grapple with those things, he becomes a lot more relatable.

"When I see Superman having to figure out what to do, I now can go like, 'Wow, if I was Superman...' Superman is such an abstract character, in his powers and what he's able to do. Anytime you can bring him back down to Earth, he becomes a lot more relatable, and for that he's more interesting. A huge respect for his moral code, and I think his ultimate place as the top of the pyramid of the DC superhero world. In the end he has to achieve that pinnacle."

Snyder goes on to say that allowing Superman to reach that pinnacle was always his goal with this iteration of the character, especially in the context of his resurrection in Justice League.

"I always felt like that was what I was doing," the director said. "Now with the resurrection sort of theme, who is he now? When you touch the eternal, in the sense that coming back from the grave. How are we changed by that?"

