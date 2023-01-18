Zack Snyder's Justice League Composer Confirms Return for Netflix's Rebel Moon

The first footage from Rebel Moon was released on Wednesday, finally showcasing the best look yet at Zack Snyder's long-awaited sci-fi epic. The Netflix film, which is now confirmed to be arriving on Netflix this holiday season, has been amassing an eclectic cast and crew — and apparently, that will include one frequent collaborator of Snyder's. In a tweet on Wednesday, composer Junkie XL revealed that he will be scoring Rebel Moon. He previously worked with the director on Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Army of the Dead, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"Happy to announce that @ZackSnyder and I have reunited once again for the space fantasy epic #RebelMoon, available on @Netflix on December 22nd," his tweet reads. "I'm excited for you all to experience this!"

What is Rebel Moon about?

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant. The ensemble cast for the film includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

What is Zack Snyder making for Netflix?

Snyder's collaboration with Netflix, which began with 2021's Army of the Dead, has inspired multiple film and television projects. This includes several Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves, the upcoming sequel Planet of the Dead, and an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

Rebel Moon is set to arrive exclusively on Netflix on December 22nd.