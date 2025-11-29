Zack Snyder Releases a New Look at Henry Cavill’s Superman (& Proves He Understands the Character)

The DC Universe is in good hands. James Gunn is taking the slow-burn approach, fleshing out one corner of the franchise before shifting the focus to another. The ground Gunn is currently covering is familiar, as it hands the spotlight over to Superman and his supporting cast. Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Perry White are nearly as famous as the hero they cover at this point, and Gunn isn’t the only person who deserves credit for that development. All three characters also appear in Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe, a franchise that feels as relevant today as it did when it started all the way back in 2013.

Of course, a vocal group of fans keeps the DCEU alive by taking to social media and pleading for its return. That’s unlikely to happen, since the powers that be at Warner Bros. Discovery have moved on completely. However, Snyder appreciates all the love so much that he continues to share images from his various DC productions. Just last month, he dropped a photo of Ben Affleck in the Knightmare Batman suit that had the Internet abuzz. Snyder’s latest post doesn’t feature anyone in costume, but it does reveal the true heart of his franchise.

As the caption explains, the photo is one that Clark Kent took while spending quality time with Lois. Diehard fans will remember seeing the image in Justice League, in a frame next to Lois’ bed, acting as a reminder of what she’s lost before Superman’s return toward the end of the movie. However, all these years later, the full look at the selfie serves a different purpose: providing insight into Snyder’s mindset regarding the Man of Steel and his mission.

Zack Snyder’s Superman Is Just Trying to Find His Place in the World

One of the biggest complaints about Snyder’s take on Superman is that he’s not heroic enough. Rather than getting ahead of situations, he waits for them to go from bad to worse before acting. That’s by design, though, as the DCEU places him in a world that doesn’t believe it needs him and isn’t afraid to tell him that to his face. So, the hero chooses to block out the noise and focus on the one person he knows he can count on: Lois.

Lois and Clark Kent’s relationship is the backbone of the entire franchise, so much so that Batman knows that she can knock more sense into him than any batarang or punch from Wonder Woman when he comes back from the dead in Justice League. After letting Lois in, Clark understands what’s at stake and heads off to save his friends and defeat Steppenwolf. And Lois is more than happy to have that weight on her shoulders because she believes in Clark, which is why she keeps that photo so close to her, even during the darkest of times.

