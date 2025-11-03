Zack Snyder Reveals First Look At New Movie 20 Years In The Making, Following $166M Sci-Fi Disaster

Zack Snyder boasts a filmography of visually striking projects ranging from comic book adaptations to epic sci-fi sagas. Despite the divisive reactions his work frequently elicits, Snyder maintains an intensely loyal fanbase, particularly after his controversial departure from the DC Extended Universe. However, his recent endeavors, such as the Rebel Moon films on Netflix, have struggled to ignite the expansive franchises he envisioned, with viewership numbers falling short of justifying their substantial $166 million budget. Now, the filmmaker is embarking on a decidedly different path, taking on a more intimate project devoid of fantastical elements, a stark departure from the large-scale spectacles that have become his hallmark.

Snyder offered the first glimpse of this new direction, unveiling initial images from his upcoming film, The Last Photograph, on Instagram. One of the behind-the-scenes photographs captures Snyder himself directing a scene where actor Stuart Martin is depicted holding another man, who appears to be deceased. Another striking image shows Stuart Martin exhaling smoke. In both instances, Martin is semi-naked and covered in mud, strongly suggesting a gritty survival scenario. In the image’s caption, Snyder wrote “All you really need to make a movie is a box, a camera, and the Amazon,” referring to the jungle where she shot his next movie.

The Last Photograph Is Zack Snyder’s Oldest Passion Project

The Last Photograph represents a significant pivot for Snyder, not only in scale but also in its long journey to the screen. The film has been a passion project for the director for roughly two decades, with its origins tracing back to the mid-2000s. This extended gestation period saw various iterations of the project, including an initial concept set in Afghanistan that centered on a war correspondent who was the sole survivor of an attack on Americans. At one point in the early 2010s, prominent actors Christian Bale and Sean Penn were even attached to star in the film. However, development repeatedly halted as Snyder shifted his focus to larger blockbuster productions, particularly his commitments within the DC cinematic universe, such as Man of Steel.

The current iteration of The Last Photograph has evolved into a kidnapping thriller set in South America. The story follows an ex-DEA operative, played by Martin, who returns to the region to find his kidnapped niece and nephew following the brutal murder of their diplomat parents. He enlists the help of a washed-up, “junkie war photographer,” portrayed by Fra Fee, who is the only person to have witnessed the killers’ faces. Their perilous journey into the remote wilderness forces the operative to confront his own past, blurring the lines between reality and the surreal.

Snyder, who also holds a story-by credit in The Last Photograph, is directing from a screenplay penned by Kurt Johnstad, a frequent collaborator known for his work on 300 and Rebel Moon. Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Gianni Nunnari are producing, and legendary composer Hans Zimmer is set to provide the score alongside Steven Doar and Omer Benyamin. Snyder has described The Last Photograph as “a meditation on life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making”.

The Last Photograph doesn’t have a release date, but with filming wrapping this November, we can expect it to hit theaters in 2026.

