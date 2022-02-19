Zack Snyder, Roland Emmerich Pay Respects to Oscar-Winning Editor David Brenner Following Unexpected Death

Film editor David Brenner passed away this week at the age of 59. Heavyweights of the industry like Zack Snyder and Roland Emmerich shared their memories of working with the talented technician. Others joined in too. Just this year, Brenner was hard at work on Avatar‘s long awaited sequel with James Cameron. In the past, the editor had won Oscars for his work with Oliver Stone in 1990, specifically Born on the Fourth of July. From there he teamed with co-editor Joe Hutshing on a number of projects with the acclaimed filmmaker. But, he also left his mark on the modern blockbuster as well. Brenner worked on both versions of Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He had his hand in massive culture-shifting tentpole films like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow as well. Check out what all these creatives had to say about their friend down below.

Snyder said on Vero, “Devastated by the news that I lost my dear friend and collaborator David Brenner …The kindest man, A loving father and husband, A gifted artist… you’ll be deeply missed.”

We have lost a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily, David Brenner, an editor extraordinaire on the Avatar sequels. Our hearts go out to his wife Amber and their children Annie, Haider and Sasha. His talent, compassion and friendship will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/MUGT9AgdJt — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) February 18, 2022

The Moonfall director shared his thoughts too. “Our deepest sympathies and sincerest condolences to Amber, Anna, Haider and Sasha on the sad and tragic passing of OSCAR®-winning film editor David Brenner, a beloved husband and father, as well as dear and very gifted friend,” Emmerich said. “Editor of Independence Day (1996), The Patriot (2000), The Day After Tomorrow (2004) and 2012 (2009).”

On Twitter, Landau lamented the loss of his Avatar collaborator. “We have lost a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily, David Brenner, an editor extraordinaire on the Avatar sequels. Our hearts go out to his wife Amber and their children Annie, Haider and Sasha. His talent, compassion and friendship will be truly missed,” he tweeted.

Brenner also crossed over with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in 2011’s On Stranger Tides. “David was an extraordinary artist and a kind and gentle man.,” Marshall recalled. “We were incredibly lucky to have collaborated with such a beautiful spirit. We are deeply saddened by this unimaginable loss — and we send our most profound sympathies.”

