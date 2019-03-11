‘Zombieland 2’ Going “Really Well” Says Star Jesse Eisenberg

Returning Zombieland star Jesse Eisenberg says work on Zombieland: Double Tap is “going really well.”

“Just resting on our laurels and really cocky,” Eisenberg told MovieWeb with a laugh at SXSW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, the opposite. We’re working so hard. It’s one of these movies that, people loved it for personal reasons. So it’s not just a big hit movie. People love it for personal reasons so you want to make sure it’s as funny and as personal as the other one.”

Eisenberg reunites with co-stars Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, and Woody Harrelson in the sequel to the 2009 Ruben Fleischer-directed horror comedy. Also on board for the sequel are Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) as Nevada, Zoey Deutch (Why Him?) as Madison and Luke Wilson (Stargirl) in an as yet unrevealed role.

The sequel sees veteran zombie fighters Columbus (Eisenberg), Wichita (Stone) and younger sister Little Rock (Breslin), and Tallahassee (Harrelson) based out of the White House and long settled into post-apocalypse life.

When the group splits after a strife between Columbus and Wichita, Little Rock takes off with newcomer Berkeley (Avan Jogia), prompting the trio to venture back out into the zombie-ridden world to reclaim their runaway friend. Along the way, Tallahassee encounters Nevada, a “female zombie-hunting badass” who acts as Tallahassee’s match.

Bill Murray, who played a bit role in the 2009 film, is reportedly set to return — this time with Ghostbusters co-star Dan Aykroyd in tow, both playing “fictional versions of themselves.”

Fleischer directs from a script penned by Dave Callaham (Godzilla, Wonder Woman 1984) and returning screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Deadpool 2). Fleischer’s involvement with Double Tap prevents his involvement on the sequel to Venom, after Fleischer steered the Tom Hardy-led blockbuster to $855 million worldwide.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause we all love the world of the movie so much,” Fleischer previously told ComicBook.com of returning for a double tap.

“I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

The ten-year wait between films comes after four years of development, and the filmmakers “have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original,” he said.

“And finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

Sony Pictures releases Zombieland: Double Tap October 11.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!