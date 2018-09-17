‘Zombieland’ Sequel Returning Cast, Filming Start Date Confirmed

Although he’s about to launch the press tour for Sony’s Venom movie premiering later this winter, director Ruben Fleischer already has his eyes set on the sequel to Zombieland.

Speaking to Fandango in an effort to help promote his upcoming anti-hero flick in Venom, Fleischer revealed Zombieland 2 will start filming at the beginning of the year. Not only that, Fleischer revealed the entire main cast from the first film will be returning.

“I’m thrilled. We’re already actually starting Zombieland. I’ve been scouting and storyboarding and getting it going, and to get to work with that cast again is just an absolute dream come true,” Fleischer said. “It’s been really exciting starting to think about that movie, and to get to work with Emma, Jesse, Woody and Abigail once again is truly a dream come true.”

Fleischer went on the confirm the filming start date.

“Yeah, we’re just at the very early stages, but we have an amazing script, and we’re going to start shooting in Georgia in January.”

The beginning of production had been speculated to start January 28 according to Production Weekly, but Fleischer’s comment is the first confirmation on the start date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The new movie will once again put the focus on comic mayhem, taking the quartet from the White House to the American heartland as they face off against new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But, most of all, according to the studio, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

The working title for the Zombieland sequel is “Zombieland Too,” according to Production Weekly.

In addition to the majority of the cast and Fleischer returning for the sequel, Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have also been tabbed to pen the sequel’s script.

