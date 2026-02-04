Dafne Keen’s Horror Movie Whistle Puts a Curse Object Spin on the Final Destination Formula (Review)

Dafne Keen rose to stardom after her groundbreaking performance as X-23 in Logan, still arguably one of the best superhero movies ever made. Since then, Keen has expanded her acting credits, including a main role in the His Dark Materials TV show and an appearance in The Acolyte, where she became part of the Star Wars universe. The star’s latest project, Whistle, thrust her into her first horror venture, a genre that allows her to flex new acting muscles. She’s not alone, as the incredibly talented Sophie Nélisse, from Yellowjackets fame, joins Keen for a classic high school horror thriller ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whistle revolves around Chrys (Keen), a troubled teenager who moves into her cousin’s home after her father’s passing. While trying to fit into the social structure of a different town, Chrys comes across a mysterious skull-shaped whistle decorated with Aztec glyphs. As expected, the object has supernatural properties, and soon Chrys and her new entourage get involved with a deadly threat they don’t understand. However, while the cursed object gives the story its novelty, Whistle still sticks close to familiar tropes, never achieving the thematic depth it strives for. So, while the acting is phenomenal and the direction is competent, Whistle still plays it too safe to stand out.

Rating: 3/5

PROS CONS Magnetic performances by Dafne Keen and Sophie Nélisse Clichéd character tropes Creative kill sequences Culturally clumsy mythology High-end visual style Shallow narrative depth Flawed internal logic

How Whistle Echoes Final Destination‘s Narrative Structure

Image courtesy of IFC Films

As Whistle‘s trailers betray, the movie’s titular artifact summons the death of people who listen to its chilling sound. Since everyone is destined to die a different way, death manifests in widely different forms, eager to fulfill its cosmic purpose years—and sometimes decades—before it would naturally do. This premise is the greatest asset of Owen Egerton’s script, as it allows for genuinely creative kill sequences in which desperate victims try to escape gruesome fates. Furthermore, having directed the underrated The Nun, director Corin Hardy knows how to mix practical and digital effects to create the kind of bloody spectacle horror fans like to watch in theaters.

Given Whistle‘s subject, it’s impossible to avoid comparisons withFinal Destination. Both movies are supernatural slashers where death personified hunts down a group of high schoolers, while the victims race against the clock to figure out how to stop an unavoidable force. Unfortunately, the comparison doesn’t do Whistle any favors. That’s because, while the movie gets the murders right, the mythology of the ancient whistle plays fast and loose with its rules, constantly challenging suspension of disbelief.

Image courtesy of IFC Films

For starters, the whistle is a bastardization of Aztec beliefs, to the point where it falls into the trap of demonizing native cultures. In addition, it’s hard to believe, even in this fictional take on ancient Aztecs, that someone would create an object whose sole purpose is to doom whoever uses it. Then, the movie underlines that each victim has a death of their own chasing them, but never reveals why they take turns tormenting their victims. Finally, Whistle stretches its logic by making everyone but the core group of teens oblivious to the inexplicable deaths that plague the town. While it’s easy to understand that any adult would dismiss the notion of a supernatural cause to the phenomena, it’s ludicrous that no authorities are at least puzzled by the increasingly impossible dead bodies they find.

It’s clear Egerton wrote himself into a corner with Whistle, and chose to prioritize visual flair over internal logic, but we can’t help but wish the script had gotten a little more polishing before production. That’s worsened by the movie’s over-relying in familiar tropes, including the dumb jock, the nerd who falls for the popular girl, and the dangerous bully lurking in the shadows. While some fans might appreciate the callback to classic 1990s teen horror, it’s also potentially bothersome to feel that you watched something exactly like Whistle before.

Whistle‘s Performances Hold It Together

Image courtesy of IFC Films

In addition to high production values that compensate for a weak script, Whistle also has an incredibly talented cast. Still, while there’s no bad performance in the movie, Keen and Nélisse are the obvious highlights. The script gets in the way of character, as Nélisse’s Ellie doesn’t have the luxury of a complex background or even a layered set of motivations. Meanwhile, while we are told exactly why Keen’s Chrys is the perfect foil to death itself, she doesn’t get the opportunity to delve deep into the existential questions she faces. The fact that they are still so interesting to watch despite these constraints speaks volumes about their talent, as their sapphic romance helps ground Whistle‘s stakes.

Ultimately, Whistle is a film that vibrates with promise but never quite hits the right frequency. Still, while the script’s mechanical flaws and cultural simplifications prevent it from reaching the pantheon of genre-defining slashers, the sheer charisma of its lead duo makes it a journey worth taking. It’s a polished, well-acted piece of popcorn horror that reminds us why Keen and Nélisse are among the most exciting talents of their generation. If you can silence your inner logic-checker for two hours, there’s enough tension and visual carnage here to satisfy a macabre curiosity—just don’t expect the melody to haunt you long after the credits roll.

Whistle premieres exclusively on thetaers this Friday, February 6th.

Will you be watching Whistle in theaters? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!