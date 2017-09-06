Arrow Season 2.5 Headed Into "Most Olicity-Oriented Stories We’ve Done," Says Guggenheim

Just as the Oliver/Felicity romance on Arrow seems to have cooled for the foreseeable future on TV, the digital comic will start ramping up the "Olicity" -- as it builds toward the presumptive end of its run and connects to the point where Season Three started on the show.

Series executive producer and Arrow Season 2.5 writer Marc Guggenheim revealed as much via his Tumblr, in a post that also addressed the status of The Huntress, who will appear -- and interact face-to-face with Felicity for the first time -- in tomorrow's issue.

"These next group of chapters are also probably the most Olicity-oriented stories we've done for Season 2.5," Guggenheim teased, "as we're laying the pipe towards Oliver and Felicity's — spoiler for those who haven't seen Ep. 3x01 yet — first date."

That should excite fans who have been dismayed by the downturn in romantic chemistry between the pair. Recent hints have indicated that Felicity's prospective relationship with Ray Palmer will finally start to take shape, presumably helped along by the fact that Oliver being alive again means she's no longer in mourning.

Arrow Season 2.5 comes out tomorrow. Arrow airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.