Avengers: Age Of Ultron’s Robert Downey Jr. And His Wife Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Iron Man and Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. took to social media today to announce some very exciting news. There will soon be another Downey in the world. Robert and his wife Susan are expecting a baby girl. Here's how Robert shared the news on Facebook.

Um. I don't know if it's a "man's world", but I'm certain women run it.

Susan and I are therefore delighted to announce we are expecting a baby.

Girl.

November.

Rdj

Robert and Susan already have one child, a son named Exton Elias, who is two and a half. Robert also has a twenty-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Robert Downey Jr. just recently announced that he had finished filming his part for Avengers: Age of Ultron, which is due to be released in movie theaters on May 1, 2015.