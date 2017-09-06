Check Out Groot’s Homeworld In Clip Fom Guardians Of The Galaxy Animated Series

We are Groot! Marvel Entertainment has released a new clip (via USA Today) from Disney XD's upcoming animated series Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ronan the Accuser has arrived at Groot's homeworld via his warship the Dark Aster. Ronan would like to enslave the planet of humanoid-plants and mine their land of its precious resources. When the Kree villain is informed that they verbally-challenged plants aren't going to play ball, he decides to destory their homeworld instead. What a jerk!

Check out the clip in the video below.

Guardians of the Galaxy the animated series premieres Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Disney XD, with two back-to-back episodes. A sneak preview of the first episode will air Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.