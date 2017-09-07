Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Compares Breaking Bad And LOST

On Monday, we reported on how the Breaking Bad finale had the unexpected result of setting off a ton of criticism on the LOST finale. One of the scenes at the end of Breaking Bad was very similar to one of the ending scenes of LOST, which seems to have reminded some people of how unsatisfied they were with the LOST finale. While Breaking Bad wrapped up all its loose ends in the finale, LOST left several unanswered questions. Over the last day, fans have been bashing the LOST finale and LOST co-creator and showrunner Damon Lindelof on Twitter. For his part, Lindelof has been retweeting many of the shots being taken at him. Now, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn has even joined in on the fun, praising the Breaking Bad finale, while taking a jab at LOST. Gunn tweeted, "The pre-credits scene in the finale of #BreakingBad was better than the whole final season of lost (finally got to watch it- back online!)"

