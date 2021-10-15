Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Praises The Queen’s Gambit For Depiction of Addiction

✖

About two weeks ago, The Queen's Gambit hit Netflix and it's been a huge topic of discussion on social media. The show is being revered by all, and it's currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% critics score and 97% audience score. While many have praised the show's style and performances, especially by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, The New Mutants), many are giving the show props for its depiction of addiction. One such person is Jamie Lee Curtis who is best known for playing Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise. Curtis took to Instagram this week to share her feelings about The Queen's Gambit.

"As a public sober person and recovering drug addict and alcoholic, the brutal honesty of the destructive aspects of alcoholism and drug addiction are dramatically explored and shown in this wonderful limited series. As we all know, drugs and alcohol seem very glamorous in the movies and on TV and the myriad commercials that tell us how happy it makes people. Of course, that’s just advertising. This is reality. Well done," Curtis wrote. You can view the post below:

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Taylor-Joy, and she talked about her character Beth's journey to becoming one of the most famous chess players in the world.

"I think it was genuinely fascinating and wonderful to me that Beth is so outside of society, that she's genuinely baffled by the fact that people talk about her gender, and not like the incredible play she just made," Taylor-Joy shared. "I think like that level of comfort in your own ability was something that I really enjoyed playing. I think it's important, not just as a performer, but as a human being, to be aware of history. But it felt pretty good to sort of walk up and go, 'I'm aware of all of this stuff. It does not pertain to this character. I'm gonna let it go,' and just sort of like show up and do my stuff. So yeah, I wouldn't say it was a challenge. I would say it was incredibly liberating."

The Queen's Gambit also stars Marielle Heller as Alma Wheatley, Moses Ingram as Jolene, Harry Melling as Harry Beltnik, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny.

The Queen's Gambit is now streaming on Netflix. Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022.