Netflix's The Queen's Gambit Has Rare 100% Fresh Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized so much of the entertainment industry, a lot of exciting new movies and TV shows are still finding their ways to the masses. The Queen's Gambit is among the latest to do so, with the seven-part miniseries capturing audiences' attention ever since it debuted late last month. The show has also earned a rare honor, as it holds a perfect score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of this writing, The Queen's Gambit is "Certified Fresh" at 100%, with 44 ratings from critics.

Based on Walter Tevis' book of the same name, The Queen's Gambit follows the journey of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young woman who defies societal expectations and becomes one of the most formidable chess players in the world. The series follows Beth from her childhood in a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s to her young adulthood on the competitive chess circuit, while chronicling her relationships with identity, addiction, and trauma in the process.

"I think it was genuinely fascinating and wonderful to me that Beth is so outside of society, that she's genuinely baffled by the fact that people talk about her gender, and not like the incredible play she just made," Taylor-Joy told ComicBook.com. "I think like that level of comfort in your own ability was something that I really enjoyed playing. I think it's important, not just as a performer, but as a human being, to be aware of history. But it felt pretty good to sort of walk up and go, "I'm aware of all of this stuff. It does not pertain to this character. I'm gonna let it go," and just sort of like show up and do my stuff. So yeah, I wouldn't say it was a challenge. I would say it was incredibly liberating."

The Queen's Gambit also stars Marielle Heller as Alma Wheatley, Moses Ingram as Jolene, Harry Melling as Harry Beltnik, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny.

What do you think of The Queen's Gambit holding a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Queen's Gambit is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.