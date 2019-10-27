Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away Gets 8-Bit Remake

Cinefix has released a new episode of 8-Bit Theater, transforming Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning animated classic Spirted Away into an 8-bit video game.

Check out the video below to see and abridged version of the film's plot acted out by 8-bit character sprites, with a chiptune version of the score to match.

If you're looking to enjoy to original Studio Ghibli classic, Spirited Away is being released on Blu-ray, for the first time in North America, on June 16.