In Variant Veritas: Decoding Alex Ross’s Secret Wars Cover

Variant covers, in addition to being a joy to or pain in the rear for collectors, are often treasure troves of in-jokes, references, and Easter eggs. But who do you turn to when you're left scratching your head as to all the hidden meaning in the latest piece of comic art? Us, of course! So, let's dive into Alex Ross' variant cover to the upcoming Secret Wars #1.

This particular variant is being sold on Ross' personal site [https://www.alexrossstore.com/] and is a clear homage to Mike Zeck's cover to the original Secret Wars back in 1984. So, let's take a quick look at the original. It's hard not to see the connection. Both covers feature a collection of superheroes rushing forward at the reader, with figures assuming very similar poses in Ross' homage. You'll note that the figures in Zeck's original are all pretty easily recognizable characters, Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain America, etc. So, what's going on with all those odd looking characters on the new version? That's exactly what we're here to figure out!

Each of the characters on this Alex Ross variant is an alternate version of a more established character, many of them hailing from the pages of Marvel's What If…?We've reached out to some of the best and brightest to figure out who these figures are and rummage through Marvel's creative junk drawer. Let's not waste any time and kick things off with…

Heroes Reborn Hawkeye

An archer that looks like he's wearing a modified version of Wolverine's brown and tan costume? Who could that be? It's an alternate version of Clint "Hawkeye" Barton. When Franklin Richards created the Heroes Reborn universe following the fight with Onslaught, he decided that Hawkeye would look best if he looked like he dressed in Wolverine's castoffs. This version of Hawkeye first appeared in 1996's Avengers volume 2, issue 1. Best I can tell, this look was designed by Rob Liefeld himself.

Ultimate Captain Marvel (Mahr-Vehl)

This shocking looking fella happens to be the Ultimate Universe version of Captain Marvel, whose real name in the regular Marvel Universe is spelled Mar-Vell. Intriguingly, his costume is based on the uniform that the regular Marvel Universe's Captain Marvel wore in his first appearance in 1967'sMarvel Super-Heroes issue 12. Apparently, this uniform is that of a captain in the Kree army.

The Brute

With a name like "The Brute" and that purple puss with the red eyes, you might be wondering just what Marvel hero this might be an alternate version of. This is actually an alternate Reed Richards hailing from the High Evolutionary's Counter-Earth. He first appeared in 1972's Marvel Premiere volume 1, issue 2 and would go on to menace the Fantastic Four in their own book. This version of Reed Richards was the only one mutated when he hijacked a ship to travel into outer space with his best friend, girlfriend, and her kid brother.

Captain Americat

As you might have guessed, this feline version of Captain America is from the world of Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham. He first appeared in 1983'sMarvel Tails Starring Peter Porker the Spectacular Spider-Ham issue 1. If you look closely, you can even see that they both have a red stripe and a star just at the end of their tails.

Wild Thing

This little number is the daughter of Wolverine and Elektra on Marvel's Earth-982 or the MC2 Universe. Her real name is Rina Logan and it looks like she kicks all kinds of butt. Her first appearance was in 1999's Wild Thing issue 0. Funnily enough, the cover of her first appearance is a homage to the cover of Wolverine's first appearance. In addition to a healing factor and heightened senses, you can see that she wields psychokinetic claws, manifesting a power similar to Psylocke who trained her in this ability.

Gaard

This is one of the goofiest characters ever. This is an alternate universe version of the Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm and first appeared in 1975's Fantastic Four volume 1 issue 162. He is literally a space hockey goalie who guards the nexus between Earth-616, Earth-721 (his home reality), and the Fifth Dimension. In one of the very few issues in which he appears, the Thing battles him in a hockey-style shootout and wins by throwing a puck-shaped device into the nexus to destroy it… I feel dumber for having typed that.

Spider-Man

What's with the cape? I'll tell you what's up with the cape! This comes from 1980's What If?issue 19 which asked "What If Spider-Man Had Never Become a Crimefighter?" Basically, in this reality Spidey actually stops the thief at the wrestling match and Uncle Ben doesn't die tragically. No dead Uncle Ben AND a sweet cape? Sounds like a win-win to me!

Windrider

Man, Alex Ross knows how to get esoteric. This is apparently a version of Storm that Kitty Pride made up as part of a story she was telling to a young Illyana Rasputin in 1982's UncannyX-Men issue 153.

Bamf

As long as we're here, let's get this one out of the way too. This is a version of Kurt "Nightcrawler" Wagner created by Kitty Pride in that same issue of Uncanny X-Men as Windrider.

Nighthawk

This is a gentleman by the name of Kyle Richmond from Marvel's Earth-31916. He appeared in a Marvel MAX series entitled Supreme Power(his first appearance was in 2003's issue 2) where he served as something of a Batman-like figure in this world's version of the Squadron Supreme.

Machine Man

This appears to be the version of the Machine Man which appears in 1984'sMachine Man volume 2 which consists of a four-issue limited series set in the future year of 2020. Here's what I could find for the what passes for solicit text and it's too good not to share, "He's back - he's been kicked around, pushed around, even disassembled, - but Machine Man is back in the future world of 2020 AD! And he's angry!"

Matt Murdock, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

This character comes to us from 1981's What If?volume 1, issue 28 which asked, "What if Daredevil Became an Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.?" Apparently, in this universe the isotope that turned Matt Murdock into Daredevil is revealed to have belonged to Stark Enterprises. It seems that in this book, Tony Stark takes Murdock to S.H.I.E.L.D. for treatment where his new abilities make him a perfect agent.

Blue Ben Grimm

And another What If? This time, it's 1982's volume 1, issue 34. This was a gag issue of the series and featured such probing questions as "What If the Invisible Girl dyed her hair?," "What If Willie Lumpkin were herald to Galactus?," and of course "What If the Thing were blue?"Hardy, har, har.

Earth X Colossus

First appearing in 1999's Earth X volume 1, issue 0, this goateed version of Piotr Rasputin has a history seemingly very much like his counterpart in the regular Marvel Universe. One major difference is that at one point he lost his powers and Kitty Pryde sacrificed her life by taking a bullet meant for him. Another point which sounds incredibly odd to someone who hasn't actually read this series is the notion that this version of Colossus might actually be Mr. Sinister who traveled back in time to manipulate his friends. Comics are weird, folks!

Lyra, She-Hulk of Earth-8009

First appearing in 2008's Hulk: Raging Thunder one-shot, Lyra is the daughter (via genetic science mumbo-jumbo) of her world's Thundra and the main Marvel Universe's Hulk. Not sure what else to say really. She's another green She-Hulk.

Irving Nebbish

This little fella barely poking out is Irving Nebbish, mascot of Crazy magazine, an illustrated satire and humor magazine that was published by Marvel from 1973 to 1983 for a total of 96 issues, which includes two "Super Specials." Nebbish is described as a, "short, bug-eyed man in a large black hat and draped in a black cape," and appeared in Crazy's very first issue. Any passing resemblance of this publication to a certain Mad Magazine is of course purely coincidental. In 1980, Nebbish was replaced by the belligerent Obnoxio the Clown.

Reed Richards as Starbrand

Another Reed Richards? Somebody go tell Marvel the FF might have too much representation on this cover! I'm only kidding. Anyway, this version of Reed Richards first appeared in 2009's Fantastic Four issue 570. He was part of a council of Reed Richards from various alternate realities who had come together to pool their intellect. Apparently, in his own universe, this Reed had somehow gained the power of the Star Brand, a star-shaped tattoo-like mark or related item which gives its bearer infinite, god-like powers, limited only by the wielder's imagination.

Whatever This Thing Is Supposed to Be

Where did we find it? Well, this image below should give you an idea. Take a look inside that bright green ring. Any ideas who that might be? Maybe only Alex Ross will know for sure. Our best guess is that it's some version of Ant-Man but we can't for the life of us figure out which one.

Another possibility -- perhaps more likely, based on his costume -- is that he's an alternate Spider-Man from a world where he is the size of a spider.

Anyway, we certainly hope you've enjoyed this little romp through the Marvel Multiverse. It's certainly a beautiful cover, isn't it? And just chock full of neat stuff. It's always a blast rummaging through Marvel's cluttered past and finding some of its weirder bits and pieces.

Special thanks to everyone who helped me with researching these characters. Thanks to Richard Bensam, Jeremy Seifert, Jeremiah Burns, J.P. Harvey, Nick McBride, Richard Rohlin, Justin Butcher, Steven Schend, Brian Houdashelt, Tem Martz, Scott Arthur, Dan Ramirez, Leonardo Bazan, Franklin Morrison, E Rod212, Michaek McMullan, Eric Hope, Cam Banks, and Keith J. Davies.