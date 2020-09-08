Jelly Belly Founder Giving Away Candy Factory Like Willy Wonka With New Golden Ticket Hunt

Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket hunt was at the center of one of the most iconic films ever made, and since then the Golden Ticket idea has been homaged in countless films and television shows, though it's actually The Candyman who is reviving the idea for a new generation. Jelly Belly creator David Klein and his partner Stephanie announced that he is launching a series of treasure hunts across the country where fans can find Gold Tickets, and if you do find one you could win a large cash prize and a key to a Jelly Belly candy factory. That's a pretty sweet prize (see what I did there?) so if you needed extra incentive that's hard to beat (via KTLA).

Now, you'll need to pay around $50 to receive a riddle that you'll need to solve to aid in your quest, and if you actually find the Gold Ticket you'll find a special code on it. Other than the $50 entry fee, there are no other requirements to participate.

“We’ve already hidden quite a few of them,” Klein said. “We’re going to be hiding them in every state across the country.”

As for the tickets themselves, they will actually not be tickets in a candy bar, but instead, they will be golden dog-tags on necklaces. Those who find a Gold Ticket will receive $5000 according to the official website, and then one grand prize winner will be given their own Candyman Kitchens candy factory.

There will be a specific location and start date for each hunt, and the winner will receive a key to one of their candy factories.

"With The Gold Ticket Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people out and about with their families. Grandma and Grandpa can even join with the kids and grandkids," Klein said. "Take videos of your treasure hunt experiences for possible inclusion in our upcoming series."

“We’re gonna have the ultimate treasure hunt where the winner will be receiving a key — a key to one of our candy factories,” Klein said. Klein is known as The Candyman, and to further the homage he added: “We’re looking for you, Charlie, out there."

You can find the official description of the contest below.

"David Klein The Candyman and his partner Stephanie are hiding Gold Tickets nationwide. Once every state has had a chance to join a Treasure Hunt, each person who entered one will be eligible to search The Ultimate Treasure Hunt which will get the winner the key to his candy factory(the building), he also will pay for a candy making class. Of course you are welcome to sell it for the money...but he'd welcome the chance to give you some of his 55 years in the candy business advice."

