Manu Bennett Talks Possibility Of Deathstroke’s Return On Arrow

While appearing at the Wizard World Nashville Comic Con, Manu Bennett answered the question that all Arrow fans have on their mind. Will Deathstroke be back in Arrow Season 3? While Bennett didn't give a definitive answer, he suggested the possibility of his character Deathstroke facing off against Matt Nable's Ra's Al Ghul as something he would look forward to.

"Realistically, when we talk about storyline, they threw me into a really interesting place, Purgatory. And you know, I'm left at the end, shaking the bars, going, 'I keep my promises, kid.' And I think I meant it. So I don't think that they are just going to let that voice subside into the vast abyss," said Bennett.

However, Bennett added, "But at this stage, I don't know. They said at the end of the season last year, they said, 'Look, we want you back. We want you back.' But there's been no indication yet of how they'll go about that at any point in time, right now."

Bennett continued, "I know that Matt Nable, who's an Australian actor who I worked with on the Sons of Anarchy kind-of-biker series last year, maybe just the year before in Australia, just got cast as Ra's Al Ghul. I mean this guy was playing the head of the biker gang that I was in. I was the tough guy in the biker gang, but he was like the head. And he's got such an intensity to him. But I don't know, man, if it ever comes down to him and me facing off in a scene, "whew," I mean Stephen Amell is really going to have to bring it to the fire at that stage. It's going to be two Aussies, it's going to be an Aussie and New Zealander just sitting there and going "whew." I look forward to that. Matt Nable is a great actor."

Arrow Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, October 8, 2014 at 8 PM ET on The CW.