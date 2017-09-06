Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2 VFX Breakdown

Burbank-based visual effects studio FuseFX has released a new video highlighting some of the tremendous visual effects their team of artists created for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

FuseFx is the lead visual effects provider for the Marvel television series, which earned an Emmy-nomination this year for Outstanding Visual Effects. A remarkable achievement when you consider the faster turnaround time required for television as opposed to the many months feature films get to polish their effects. For Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., FuseFx has 10 or 12 produces the visual effects for each episode. In that short window they may have to create character-driving effects animation, photo-realistic vehicles, CG set extensions, pyrotechnics and atmospheric effects, among others.

"FuseFX is by far the best visual effects company working in television," said Mark Kolpack, VFX Supervisor on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. "They have the best pipeline and the best talent pool. Their organization and attention to detail is outstanding."

Check it out in the video below.

