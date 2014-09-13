New Video Looks At If Batman’s Parents Aren’t Dead

What if Batman's parents aren't really dead? That's the question that a new comedy sketch video from the Nerdist asks.

Yes, Bruce Wayne is enjoying a leisurely day at Wayne Manor, when Thomas and Martha Wayne stop by for a visit. To say the least, Bruce is somewhat surprised by the sudden reappearance of his long-dead parents, and he naturally suspects it to be a supervillain plot.

The most hilarious part of the video is how nonchalant Thomas and Martha Wayne are about retuning. Or then again, maybe the most hilarious part is Alfred's reaction. Be sure to watch until the very end.

The Nerdist Presents: Batman's Parents Aren't Dead was written by The Thrilling Adventure Hour's Ben Acker & Ben Blacker from a story by Nerdist's Ben Mekler & Andrew Bowser, and features members of the Workjuice Players including Mark Gagliardi as Bruce Wayne, Marc Evan Jackson as Thomas Wayne, Paget Brewster as Martha Wayne, and John Ennis as Alfred.