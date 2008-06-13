Remembering The Incredible Hulk’s Bill Bixby On His Birthday

Bill Bixby was an American actor, who was best known for playing Dr. David Banner on The Incredible Hulk.

Bixby was born on January 22, 1934 in San Francisco, California. He passed away on November 21, 1993 from cancer at the age of 59.

Before being cast in The Incredible Hulk, Bixby appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies, including The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, The Andy Griffith Show, My Favorite Martian, Twilight Zone, The Courtship of Eddie's Father, Night Gallery, The Magician, and Ironside.

Bixby appeared in The Incredible Hulk TV series from 1977 to 1982. He reprised the role of Dr. David Banner in The Incredible Hulk Returns, The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, and The Death of the Incredible Hulk TV movies.