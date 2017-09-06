Stranger Things Producer Says Season 2 Is "Next-Level” Crazy

It's no secret that Stranger Things has been a bonafide hit. The cultish drama nods at the popular 1980s horror genre and follows a group of kids as they search for their missing friend. However, the kids soon find themselves embroiled in a terrifying cover-up involving alternate dimensions, blood-thirsty monsters, and more. As such, it's hard to imagine that Season 2 could top its predecessor, but one of the producers say it should.

Shawn Levy spoke with Southern California Public Radio to talk Stranger Things and teased that Season 2 is going to be one wild ride. "A lot of Season 2 is next-level, some crazy stuff," he said. "But we must service these characters who are now beloved, who are known to the audience."

However, Shawn did admit the creators of Stranger Things felt plenty of pressure to pull off Season 2.

"Yes, the pressure is on. It would be so blatantly disingenuous of me to say differently. It's scary to have people love something this much. It becomes impossible to banish all thoughts of not wanting to disappoint. This has been the challenge of it: on the one hand as we've see in the movie world, to do a follow-up that feels like the same thing is disappointing to an audience; to abandon things or change things [from the original], that disappoints the audience."

Of course, a show does need to change in some ways to interest returning audiences. Fans already know that Season 2 will introduce several new cast members to its line-up. Reports indicate the series will bring on a preteen girl named Max who is "tough and confident." The character will be joined by Max's brother Billy and a gender-neutral character named "Roman."

And, most importantly, the directors of Strangers Things promise that Season 2 will bring justice to Barb. The fan-favorite character met a rather unfortunate end in Season 1, and Matt Duffer said "Barb will not be forgotten."

"We'll make sure there's some justice for Barb. People get very frustrated, understandably, that the town doesn't seem to be really dealing with Barb. That stuff is all happening. We're just not spending any screen time on it."

If you're not familiar with Stranger Things, then you still have some time to catch up on the show. The hit series depicts the thrilling adventures of four friends who encounter a powerful telekinetic girl named Eleven while searching for their missing friend, Will. The group team up with the mysterious girl and a few desperate adults to find Will as he's been trapped in a parallel universe

Currently, Season 2 of Stranger Things appears to be in production, but there is no word yet on when the show will return to Netflix. A tentative release is slated for 2017.

[H/T] Collider