The Batman: Jason Momoa Writes Sweet Message of Congratulations to Zoe Kravitz

DC FanDome took place yesterday and featured a ton of awesome sneak peeks, including the first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman. In addition to giving fans a closer look at Robert Pattinson's Batman, the trailer also featured the first real look at Zoë Kravitz' Catwoman. Kravitz took to Instagram last night to share the trailer and got a very special message from Aquaman. Not only is Jason Momoa a DC star, but he also happens to be married to Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet.

"Oh. Here's #TheBatman - #DCFandome Teaser Trailer," Kravitz posted. "Yyyyeeeessssss. Love you I cant wait. So proud of you," Momoa replied. Adorable! You can check out the post below:

Back when it was announced that Kravitz was cast in the role, her step-father expressed his excitement, saying "she's gonna kill it." However, Momoa was pretty sure their DC characters would never get the chance to interact. "I mean, it’d be awesome, but I don’t think it’s going that way," he explained. "Let’s just let them do their thing and I’ll do my thing."

Momoa's instinct was correct as The Batman is not expected to be a part of the DCEU.

While many DC stars made an appearance during DC FanDome, Momoa was the only member of the Justice League who did not show up for the virtual event. Not only did he miss the Snyder Cut panel, but he was also notably absent from the Aquaman panel. Many were concerned there was some sort of bad blood brewing between Momoa and DC, but the actor shared the Snyder Cut trailer to Instagram yesterday, so we have to assume he was missing due to a schedule conflict. "JUSTICE LEAGUE FINALLY. I love Zach Snyder," Momoa wrote. You can check out that post below:

View this post on Instagram I love Zach Snyder #thesnydercut #2021 A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 22, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to drop on HBO Max next year. The Batman is currently set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. Aquaman 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

