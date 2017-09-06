The Big Bang Theory Recap with Spoilers – The Positive Negative Reaction

The episode opens with Bernadette breaking the "baby" news to Howard via a cute little series of notes in the kitchen. Howard's overjoyed at first, but almost immediately starts to freak out about all the details of being a parent.

Later that day, the guys get together to play a board game. After Leonard and Sheldon razz Raj for not discovering a new planet with the rest of his department (Raj was busy making homemade jam), Howard breaks the news about Bernadette's pregnancy. Raj and Leonard are both overjoyed, but Sheldon immediately complains about how everything is about to change.

Meanwhile, Bernadette breaks the news to Amy and Penny (although Penny had found out via a text from Leonard moments before). Bernadette confides that she's a little nervous about Howard's less than enthusiastic reaction and snaps at Penny when she tries to comfort her. Amy tells her that she's sure that Howard has calmed down by now, which of course leads to Howard freaking out at Leonard's apartment about being a father. After Howard comments about how expensive raising a child is, Howard says that he needs to start earning more money. To defuse the situation, Leonard suggests doing something fun to celebrate.

Back at the Wolowitz house, Amy has the same suggestion, but they quickly discover that Bernadette's pregnancy rules out drinking, sushi and hot tubbing.

The guys go to a tiki bar to celebrate, but Howard's still hung up with coming up with a way to make more money. As the evening progresses, Howard makes a breakthrough on Leonard and Sheldon's superfluid theory. Meanwhile, Sheldon gets drunk on tropical cocktails and mistakes the bar's kitchen for the bathroom.

Later that evening, Bernadette tells Penny and Amy the sordid details of how Howard knocked her up. Bernadette and Howard actually snuck off while hanging out at Leonard and Sheldon's apartment and had sex on Sheldon's bed.

The guys, meanwhile, scour the Internet for a similar theory to Howard. Even drunk, Sheldon confirms that Howard's idea has merit and encourages Howard to get a patent for his idea. Sheldon then says that Howard will be a great dad, since he knows what it's like growing up without a father. Sheldon adds that if Howard has twins, he can also perform all sorts of neat social experiments, totally ruining the moment.

The guys decide to go out for karaoke and ask the girls to join them. When the girls get to the bar, Raj and Leonard are singing along to "Bust a Move" while Sheldon watches in drunken amusement. Howard apologizes to Bernadette about being nervous, while Sheldon promises to sing later that night. The gang then launches into a montage of "baby" themed songs (Penny and Amy sing Justin Bieber's Baby, Howard sings "Baby, I Need Your Loving" and Leonard and Raj sing "Push It") before Sheldon sings a rousing rendition of Let Freedom Ring. Howard finishes the night by serenading Bernadette with "You're Having My Baby", but he's interrupted by Sheldon, who just found out exactly where the baby was conceived. Howard drops the mic and immediately walks out of the bar.

The episode ends with Leonard and Penny discussing have their own child, before they're interrupted by a nearly passed out Sheldon. Penny comments that they might not be mature enough to have kids as the camera pans to reveal they've drawn all over Sheldon's face with marker and lipstick.