The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 Has Started Production

The Divergent Series: Allegiant—Part 1 officially began production in Atlanta, Georgia this week.

The third feature film adaptation of the popular Divergent book series sees Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts return to the cast. Jeff Daniels will join as the character David. Robert Schwentke, who directed the series' second installment, Insurgent, will return to helm the dystopian saga.

In Allegiant, Tris must deal with the revelations discoverd in Insurgent while escaping The Wall with Four. As she attempts to breaks free of the barrier that encircles Chicago, she may finally discover the shocking truth of what lies behind it.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant—Part 1 hits theaters on March 16, 2016.

