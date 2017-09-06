Mr. Robot Star to Play Freddie Mercury In Biopic

Mr. Robot fans and Queen fans rejoice! Rami Malek is going to play the legendary singer Freddie Mercury in a long over-due and long in development biopic. Bryan singer made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of Queen while tagging Malek.

Malek, of course, is not only known for his part on the hit show Mr. Robot, but recently won an Emmy for the role. However, Malek wasn’t the first actor cast for the role. When Graham King was originally working on producing the film, he had Sacha Baron Cohen cast as Mercury. But, Cohen eventually dropped out, leaving the role primed for Malek to take.

Malek may be playing the lead part in this journey through Mercury’s life, but he won’t be the only important figure involved. Singer is in talks to direct the film, while Theory of Everything writer Anthony McCarten wrote the script.

The list of producers will include names like Jim beach and Denis O’Sullivan, but it will also include a few very important names – such as those of the original Queen bandmembers; Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.

