Robin Williams’ Will Prevents Genie Outtakes From Being Used For Aladdin Sequel

A former Disney executive told the Times of London (via NY Post), that the late, great Robin Williams recorded so much material for Genie in 1992's Aladdin that the Mouse House was considering making another Aladdin film (there were 2 direct-to-video sequels) with his outtakes. However, Disney reportedly scrapped those plans when they learned Robin Williams had the forethought to put a provision in his will to cover the possibility. They can't use his "name, taped performances or voice recordings for 25 years after his death."

"When he was on form, the hyperactive motormouth we love from 'Good Morning Vietnam' and 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' was making 30 jokes a minute," said the unnamed executive. "Now, because he insisted on a final say on such material, [the jokes] will remain in the vaults."

He added that provision in his will to protect his family "from incurring estate penalties due to his posthumous earnings." However, the provision didn't prevent Disney from releasing extended outtakes of Williams' 1991 recording sessions as the Genie for last month's Blu-ray release of Aladdin.

