The Walking Dead: Beth’s Piano Song Is Be Good By Waxahatchee

The "Alone" episode of The Walking Dead might be the closest that the show has ever gotten to becoming a musical. After Bob's opening background song , Beth Greene sat down at the piano in a cemetery and serenaded Daryl Dixon, as he got ready to take a nap in a coffin. In case you were wondering the name of the rather quirky, upbeat song that Beth was singing, we did some research and discovered that it was "Be Good" by Waxahatchee. Waxahatchee is a indie folk project, which was formed by American singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. The "Be Good" song is from Waxahatchee debut album, American Weekend, which was released on Don Giovanni Records in 2012. Here are the lyrics that Beth sang: We'll buy beer to shotgun. We'll lay in the lawn, and we'll be good. Now I'm laughing at my boredom, at my string of failed attempts." The Walking Dead airs on Sunday Nights on AMC.