The Walking Dead: Conan O’Brien Really Wants To Be A Zombie

Earlier this year, Conan O'Brien expressed his interest in doing a cameo as a celebrity zombie on The Walking Dead. When Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman appeared on his show, Conan asked, "In this world a Conan O'Brien could exist, why couldn't there be a dead zombie Conan O'Brien talk show host who shuffles through?" Kirkman told Conan that all the celebrities would probably have gotten eaten first, because zombies would prefer eating a celebrity over a normal person. However, Conan still has not given up on his dream of appearing as a zombie on The Walking Dead. When actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie on The Walking Dead, appeared on his show on Thursday night, Conan quizzed Lauren on what it took to become a zombie extra on The Walking Dead. "I would love to be a zombie," said Conan. "I would love to be on The Walking Dead. And I would have like one scene, and I want to be noticeable as Conan O'Brien. I want the hair, everything else is rotted, but the dessert hair." The Walking Dead Season 4 premieres on Sunday, October 13, 2013 on AMC.