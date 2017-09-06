The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Challenged Scott Gimple On If He Was Going Too Far In Season 4 Finale

Season 4 of The Walking Dead has been a particularly brutal season at times. In the mid-season finale, the graphic decapitation of Hershel Greene had many fans questioning if they had just seen The Walking Dead go as far as it would go on television in terms of brutality. However, after the mid-season finale, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman promised that things were going to get even darker during the second half of Season 4. Kirkman said, "We're not going to be pulling any punches, and there's a lot of stuff coming up that AMC is very worried about, which makes me happy." And Kirkman wasn't lying. In "The Grove," Walking Dead pushed things even further showing a child murder her sister, leaving the adults in the uncomfortable situation of having to kill a child murderer. While many might have thought "The Grove" might have been what Kirkman was referring to in his earlier comments, it looks like fans might not have seen the darkest moments of The Walking Dead yet. In an interview with Yahoo, Andrew Lincoln revealed that in The Walking Dead Season 4 finale there is a scene that had him challenging showrunner Scott Gimple on if the show was going too far. Lincoln said, "All I will say is that when I read [the script], I called up Scott Gimple, and I said, 'Scott, we've always been incredibly responsible with where we go and the darkness and the brutality of the world that we inhabit. Do you think we may be going a little bit far on this?' He said, 'No, no, not at all,' and when I did it, when I did the scene, like most things Scott Gimple says, he was right, and it made complete sense. It is a definite evolution." So what could the scene be? Last year, Comicbook.com reported that Andrew Lincoln teased that Rick Grimes develops "a new technique this season for dispatching people." He also added, "And it isn't a gun, it isn't a knife, it's something quite different. And I look forward to hearing your reactions, because I was shocked." We're betting that the scene that Lincoln called Gimple about is the same scene Lincoln referenced in regards to Rick Grime's new killing technique.