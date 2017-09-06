The Walking Dead’s Editor Indicates Jesus Could Take Down Daryl Dixon In A Fight

On AMC's The Walking Dead TV series, there is no question that Daryl Dixon is the ultimate badass on the show. In fact, AMC once released an entire video of Norman Reedus giving advice on being a badass in the apocalypse. Reedus offered up, "You just have to like get low and hit hard." Of course, Daryl Dixon has never appeared in The Walking Dead comic book series. How would Daryl match up against some of the badasses from the comic book series that haven't yet made their way onto the TV show? In the letter column to The Walking Dead #125, a fan wrote in about what a badass the character Jesus was in the comic book series. The fan recalled Jesus catching a grenade and throwing it back at the person who threw it at him. The fan also wrote, "He'd take Daryl Dixon down in a fight any day!" At this point in the letter, The Walking Dead editor Sean Mackiewicz jumped into the conversation, agreeing with the fan. Mackiewicz wrote, "Oh, no question." So what do you think? Could Jesus take Daryl Dixon in a fight?