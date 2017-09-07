The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero Will Direct Episode Of From Dusk Till Dawn TV Series

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Robert Rodriquez would reboot the movie From Dusk Till Dawn as a TV series. The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero was a makeup effects supervisor on the original From Dusk Till Dawn movie. At the Walker Stalker Con this past weekend, Nicotero confirmed that he and his team will be returning to work on the From Dusk Till Dawn TV series. While Nicotero is best known for his amazing work in special makeup effects, he has also worked on The Walking Dead as a director. Nicotero also revealed that he will be utilizing some of his directing talents with From Dusk Till Dawn as well. "Robert [Rodriguez] is doing a From Dusk Till Dawn TV series, and the scripts are great. It's sort of taking the movie and stretching out that concept," said Nicotero. "So they start shooting on Monday [November 4], so we're designing stuff for that, and we'll probably all go in January down to Austin. And I'm going to direct a couple of those…at least one of those for now."