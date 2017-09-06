EXCLUSIVE: Tron 3 “Not Totally Dead,” Says Garrett Hedlund

At the Pan press junket in New York, ComicBook.com sat down with Garrett Hedlund, who plays the young Hook in the film, an origin story for the eponymous sprite. Hedlund, of course, hit the genre scene with Tron: Legacy, 2010's continuation of a story that began 28 years earlier in Tron. A third film in the franchise was rumored to be shuttered, but not so, says Hedlund… at least not completely.

"I haven't been told it's totally dead," Hedlund said of Tron 3. "Ever since we did Legacy, we knew that to have another story follow it up, it had to be concrete and exciting. Disney needed to have the right story to go forward. I think it was going to introduce some things that were as exciting as Legacy was and then some, though," he said about the early story treatments.

"Who knows, maybe it'll be like Legacy was to the first Tron, it'll be 30 years, and I'll have my young Flynn CGI face, who knows?" he said with a laugh. "But they could do it anytime from now, and I would of course jump back in. Something like that could be quite fun, though!"

