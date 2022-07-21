Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sequel Revealed at Comic-Con 2022 (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios had a few surprises up its sleeve at their San Diego Comic-Con Mighty Morphin Power Rangers panel, and one of the biggest moments was the reveal of a much hoped-for sequel. We can exclusively reveal that BOOM! Studios will deliver a sequel to the fantastic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover, and writer Ryan Parrott and artist Dan Mora will once again be at the helm for all the Ranger Turtle action. Oh, and it hits this year, so you don’t even need to wait very long to see two fan-favorite franchises reunite! You can check out the gorgeous wraps around cover and first details on the event below.

“The first Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team up resulted in iconic moments such as the reveal of the Green Ranger Shredder, the Ninja Rangers, and the mighty Turtlezord!” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “But if you think there’s nothing that could top that, just wait ’til you see what’s up next for both teams as they face familiar faces and unexpected villains in an adventure full of the new shocking twists and turns!”

We don’t have a lot of details on what brings the two forces together once more, but if the last series was anything to go by, you will never know what to expect when these two teams unite, and we can’t wait to see what Parrott and Mora come up with next. You can find the official description of the issue below.

“MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II is a brand new adventure with two of the most iconic teen crime-fighting teams coming together once again to save the world from a rising danger that threatens to bring both teams to the brink!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II will hit comic stores in December of this year,

