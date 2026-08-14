Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Wave 2 Is Finally Here (And Here’s Where To Get Everything)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is once again featured on toy shelves everywhere thanks to Playmates Toys’ Power Rangers Re-Ignition line, and after seeing previews of the new collection over the past few months, fans have been waiting to see the new toys finally arrive. Thankfully, that time is now, and not only is wave 2 finally here, but we are breaking down where to find all of the new releases.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wave 2 of Power Rangers Re-Ignition features multiple characters and Zords from season 2 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, including incredibly popular characters like the White Ranger and Lord Zedd. You can also pick up the Thunderzords individually, and when combined, they will create the Thunder Megazord, but you can also pick up the Tigerzord and Saba to complete your White Ranger collection. There’s also the Power Transfer 3-Pack to add to your collections, and we’ve collected everything into one easy place.

Where To Find Every Power Rangers Re-Ignition Wave 2 Release

Let’s start with the Zords. You can find the Red Dragon Thunderzord, Griffin Thunderzord, Unicorn Thunderzord, Firebird Thunderzord, and Lion Thunderzord all at Walmart, and when combined, they will form the Thunder Megazord. Right now they are all in stock, though some of them are down to the last few until a future restock. If you prefer to just buy one Megazord, you can also pick up the Electronic Ultimate Mega Thunderzord, which features 15 phrases from the show and light-up eyes.

Shifting to the White Ranger, there are three different items you can add to your collection, starting with the Auto Morphin White Ranger figure. Then you can pick up the White Tigerzord, which is an amazing Zord all on its own, but it also lets you send it into Tiger Mode and Warrior Mode. If you end up getting the rest of the Thunderzords, you can also create the Mega Tiger Thunderzord as well. Last but not least is the White Ranger Role Play Bundle, which comes with a White Ranger mask, a Power Coin, and Saba, which also has over 15 sounds and phrases.

You can also find Wave 2 Editions of the Auto Morphin Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Black Ranger, which come with updated sculpts of Rocky, Aisha, and Adam. There are also villains in the mix this time around, including Lord Zedd and Baboo figures to add to the collection.

Finally, there’s a Target Exclusive Power Rangers Power Transfer 3-Pack that includes Power Shield versions of the Red Ranger and Black Ranger, as well as a Green Ranger without a Power Shield. Each figure also comes with its signature weapon and a Blade Blaster.

That should do it for wave 2, and hopefully we’ll get some news on wave 3 before the end of the year.